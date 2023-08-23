Fintiri Approves N1.6b To Procure 10 Buses To Cushion Transportation Difficulties

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has approved the procurement of ten 58-seater luxurious buses to cushion the effect of the surge in the cost of transport fare as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

Advertisement

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Nedo Kufulto, to journalists after the 2023 second State Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided by the State Deputy Governor Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta at the Government House Yola.

According to the Commissioner, the buses which have been purchased at the cost of N1.60 billion, are meant to address the sudden surge in the cost of transportation as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

She said the buses would make the cost of transport fare affordable to the common man.

Kufulto also explained that the purchase of the buses was in addition to the approval made for the procurement of metric tons of grains which will be sold to residents of the state at a subsidised rate.

Advertisement

She therefore urged the citizens to be patient while allowing the Government to ensure the palliatives reach every household in the state.

Citizens should also embrace dry season farming, she advised while assuring that the Government will make fertiliser available and at an affordable rate to boost their farming activities for all-year-round food production.

The Commissioner also warned about the possible flooding in the state especially whenever Lagdo dam releases its waters.

She called on communities leaving along waterways to relocate to upper grounds to avoid unforeseen emergencies that may cost them and the Government.

On the other hand, the state Commissioner of Education Umar Garba Pella, has revealed that the Government has decided to procure most of its food items from local farmers in the state.

Advertisement

According to him, this will boost the state’s economy, adding that, “There is a policy statement from the FG to support the state’s governments and it has started even though the support is coming in trickles people should bear with us because we are not in receipt of everything approved by the FG.”