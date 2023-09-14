Fintiri Gives Task Force 6 Weeks To Retrieve Govt Properties From Illegal Occupants

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Executive Governor of Adamawa State Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has approved the appointment of a committee to oversee matters concerning government buildings in the state.

Advertisement

This was revealed on Thursday by Hon. Awwal D. Tukur, Secretary to the state government.

According to Tukur, the committee is formed as a task force for the implementation of the report of the committee on the retrieval of government houses/quarters occupied in the guise of owner-occupier Housing schemes.

Tukur said, “They are to implement the recommendations of the committee on the retrieval of the quarters from illegal occupants.

“To involve security men where need be for effective implication of the recommendation.

“The task force committee is expected to submit its report within six (6) six weeks from the day of its inauguration.”

Advertisement

He further gave the list of the committee as:

Engr. John Vandu (MOHAUD)- Chairman Barr. Suleiman Iliyasu (MOJ)- Member. Haj. Sa’adatu Sa’idu (HOS)- member Arch. Godwin Gwandi (ADSUDA)- member Mariam Ngaro (ML&S)- member Yohana B. Audu (MOED)- member Acc. Charity A. Fwa (NSCDC)- member SP. Otobore Goddy (NPF) Member Husseini Hamidu (SSGs Office)- Secretary