Fintiri Gives Task Force 6 Weeks To Retrieve Govt Properties From Illegal Occupants
The Executive Governor of Adamawa State Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has approved the appointment of a committee to oversee matters concerning government buildings in the state.
This was revealed on Thursday by Hon. Awwal D. Tukur, Secretary to the state government.
According to Tukur, the committee is formed as a task force for the implementation of the report of the committee on the retrieval of government houses/quarters occupied in the guise of owner-occupier Housing schemes.
Tukur said, “They are to implement the recommendations of the committee on the retrieval of the quarters from illegal occupants.
“To involve security men where need be for effective implication of the recommendation.
“The task force committee is expected to submit its report within six (6) six weeks from the day of its inauguration.”
He further gave the list of the committee as:
- Engr. John Vandu (MOHAUD)- Chairman
- Barr. Suleiman Iliyasu (MOJ)- Member.
- Haj. Sa’adatu Sa’idu (HOS)- member
- Arch. Godwin Gwandi (ADSUDA)- member
- Mariam Ngaro (ML&S)- member
- Yohana B. Audu (MOED)- member
- Acc. Charity A. Fwa (NSCDC)- member
- SP. Otobore Goddy (NPF) Member
- Husseini Hamidu (SSGs Office)- Secretary