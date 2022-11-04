Fire Breaks Out At NYSC Headquarters In Abuja

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A fire incident was recorded at the National Youth Service Corps in Abuja on Friday.

Advertisement

The commission said no life was lost in the sudden fire outbreak as it was limited to the third floor of the six-storey building edifice.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Press Relations, Eddy Megwa, on Friday.

He said that the fire was immediately put out by the Federal Capital Territory and Federal Fire Service Departments when the incident occured at about 07.30am.

Advertisement

Megwa also said that the affected floor is occupied by Planning, Research and Statistics and the General Service Department with the fire affecting only a particular room with electronic gadgets.

He said, “Fortunately enough, no life was lost and all vital documents were promptly evacuated and safeguarded.

“The management of the scheme heartily appreciates the Federal and FCT Fire Service Departments for their prompt response which minimised the effect of the incident.

“Management also appreciates all security agencies for the invaluable roles they played during the unfortunate incident.”