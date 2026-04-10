Fire Destroys Nigeria Brewery Warehouse In Abia

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Nigerian Breweries Plc says no casualties were recorded after a fire incident at an external warehouse facility in Aba, Abia State.

The company said the fire occurred on Thursday at a leased warehouse opposite its Aba brewery, adding that the facility was used for storing empty plastic crates.

In a corporate filing signed by its Company Secretary, Mr Uaboi Agbebaku, and released to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Friday, the company said the fire was promptly contained.

It said its emergency response team handled the situation with support from relevant government agencies.

Nigerian Breweries also acknowledged assistance from Oris Group and members of the host community in bringing the fire under control.

The company said the immediate impact of the incident was limited to empty crates stored in the facility.

It added that investigations were ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

The firm, however, assured that operations at its Aba brewery, including production, logistics and sales, were not affected.

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“No injuries or fatalities were recorded.

“Operations at Aba Brewery, including production, logistics and sales, remain stable and unaffected.

“Nigerian Breweries Plc remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational excellence across its facilities,” it said