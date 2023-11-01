Fire Engulfs Ladipo Plank Market In Lagos

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A fire outbreak, on Wednesday, engulfed Ladipo Plank Market in the Orile area of Lagos State, destroying goods and property with undisclosed valuation.

According to the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, the fire incident was reported at 12:15 a.m.

She said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, adding that no casualties were recorded.

She said: “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service swiftly responded to and successfully extinguished a severe overnight fire at the renowned Ladipo Pako Market located on Iganmu Road, Orile, Lagos.

“The Fire, which was first reported at 00:15 hours Wednesday, prompted a concerted effort from Fire crews stationed at Sari Iganmu, Ajegunle, Ilupeju, and Bolade Stations of the Agency.

“The Ladipo Pako Market, known for its sawmill and trading in building materials, became engulfed in flames due to the presence of highly combustible materials, including inflammatory wood polish, exacerbated by the dry weather conditions. Despite these challenges, the skilled firefighters efficiently managed to bring the situation under control.

“At present, the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined and will be revealed following the completion of the mop-up operation, which is currently in the dampening down stage.

“Additionally, a thorough enumeration of the affected properties and associated costs will be conducted.The operation was further supported by the Federal Fire Service and LASEMA, with security backup provided by the Nigerian Police Force.

“No casualties were recorded during this operation. Further update will be provided as they become available.”

Fire incidents appear to be on the rise in the state. According to the state’s Fire and Rescue Service on Monday, N1.62 billion estimated value of property was lost between January 1 to October 29, 2023 due to fire outbreak in the state.

Also during the period under review, about N9.728 billion worth of property was saved, while 1,327 fire call and 154 rescue calls were received by the agency.

