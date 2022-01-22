Fire Guts Aba Market

Nigeria
By Iro Oliver Stanley

There’s a huge fire outbreak at the Ngwa road Market in Aba, near the Palace of Eze (Sir) Sunday D.N Emejiaka.

The Ahia Uhuru Market is one of the biggest market in the state, generating millions of naira in revenue for the state government.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but an eyewitness in Aba told THE WHISTLER that it started Saturday evening.

Operatives of the fire service and the state emergency agency were yet to arrive at the market at the time of filing this report.

Details Later

