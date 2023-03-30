Fire Guts Another Spare Parts Market In Lagos

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Olowu spare parts market in Ikeja area of Lagos State was on Thursday gutted by fire.

It was gathered that shops engulfed by the inferno contained air-conditioners for sale, parts of vehicles, and motorcycles, among others.

Millions of Naira worth of goods is said to have been lost by the traders as a result of the fire outbreak.

Currently, men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other first responders are at the scene, trying to bring the situation under control.

This is happening about three weeks after Akere spare parts market in Ajegunle area of the state was razed by fire, leading to destruction of goods worth millions of Naira.