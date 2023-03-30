Fire Guts Another Spare Parts Market In Lagos

Nigeria
By Ikenna Omeje
Lagos state logo

Olowu spare parts market in Ikeja area of Lagos State was on Thursday gutted by fire.

Advertisement

It was gathered that shops engulfed by the inferno contained air-conditioners for sale, parts of vehicles, and motorcycles, among others.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Anti-Party Activities: Former LP Chairman In Lagos Salako, Six Others To Face Disciplinary Committee

Nigeria

Court Sentences 55-Year Old Fake LASTMA Officer To Two Years In Imprisonment

Millions of Naira worth of goods is said to have been lost by the traders as a result of the fire outbreak.

Currently, men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other first responders are at the scene, trying to bring the situation under control.

This is happening about three weeks after Akere spare parts market in Ajegunle area of the state was razed by fire, leading to destruction of goods worth millions of Naira.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement