Fire Guts Building Behind Rivers Poly, Kill Two Children 

A devastating fire broke out in a makeshift building behind Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic yesterday, Sunday, at around 9 pm, leaving a trail of destruction and heartbreak.

The inferno, which started in a room occupied by a mother and her four children, spread rapidly, engulfing the entire structure and displacing 27 families.

According to eyewitnesses, the mother, who has not been identified, had locked her children in the room to fetch some items to add to her cooking.

Two of the children, aged 8 and 6, were tragically trapped inside and perished in the fire. The other two children, who were awake, attempted to rescue the ones sleeping but couldn’t because of the heat from the fire.

The source narrated: “It was not Captain Elechi Amadi polytechnics that got burnt as widely circulated on Social Media, It’s a make shift building behind the school and 27 families lived there.

“The fire started from a room which has a mother and four children. She was said to have locked the children in to go and get stuffs.to add to what she was cooking.

“Two children were asleep while two were still awake.

It was Yesterday Sunday at 9 pm.Before she came back, fire from the candle has set the room ablaze

“Two of the children who were awake attempted to rescue the ones sleeping but couldn’t because of the heat from the fire.They ran for their lives leaving the two 8 and 6 years old to be roasted like yam

“Neighbours also suffers losses, their houses were burnt, They could come to the aid of the children because they had a quarrel with their mother… Even when the children were banging the door calling for help.”

At the time of filing this report there is official statement from authorities.