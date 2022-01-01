Fire Incident At PH Refining Company Minor, No Cause For Alarm—NNPC

The minor fire incident that occured at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) has been put out.

The Nigerian National Petroluem Company Ltd confirmed this in a statement signed by Garba Deen Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division.

The statement stated that the incident, which was contained in less than two hours was caused by a spark while a 33,000 litre truck was discharging naphtha into a tank at the PHRC.

It reads, “This morning, 01/01/2022, a minor fire incidence occurred at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) .

“The incident, which was contained in less than two hours was caused by a spark while a 33,000 litre truck was discharging naphtha into a tank at the PHRC.

“The management of the refinery led by the Managing Director, who was at the scene supervising the operation, immediately mobilized the safety structure at the PHRC and with support from the Federal Fire service, successfully brought the fire under control.”

The management of the PHRC according to the statement reassured Nigerians resident in the neighbourhood of the facility that they have no cause to worry about the incident.

It also affirmed that the safety of life and of property is at the top of its priority list.

The NNPC added that the incident affected only the discharging truck and the pump bay, noting that other property was damaged.

“The management and staff of the PHRC hereby extends its profound appreciations to all those that contributed in bringing a speedy end to the incidence; while wishing all Nigerians a very happy and fulfilling New Year 2022,” it added.