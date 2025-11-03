Fire Outbreak Averted As Gas-Laden Truck Overturns In Lagos

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A major fire disaster was averted on Monday in Lagos after a gas-laden tanker overturned along the main carriageway at Chisco, inward Victoria Island.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of the day, involved a white HOWO truck carrying several cylinders of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn on the busy highway.

Given the highly flammable nature of the product, the situation posed an immediate danger to human lives and property. However, the prompt response of emergency responders prevented what could have been a tragic explosion.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, said the agency activated a coordinated multi-agency response.

Through the joint effort, the gas cylinders were safely recovered using heavy-duty cranes and specialised equipment, while normalcy was restored to the area.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who was at the scene, commended the professionalism and bravery of his officers and partner agencies.

“Our officers displayed remarkable precision, professionalism, and courage in managing the situation. Their immediate action in securing the environment prevented what could have been an unspeakable tragedy. We ensured that the recovery process was conducted under the highest safety protocols to eliminate any residual risk,” he said.

Bakare-Oki emphasised the need for drivers of articulated vehicles, especially those transporting flammable materials, to adhere strictly to safety regulations.

He advised them to maintain their vehicles, observe speed limits, and exercise caution under wet conditions to prevent avoidable accidents.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving.

He also confirmed that there were no records of fatalities or injuries in the incident.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the LASEMA Response Team revealed that the immediate cause of the incident was due to reckless driving on the part of the gas tanker driver, before the vehicle crashed into the road median, thereby shutting down 50 per cent of the road,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

“Fortunately, no loss of lives nor injuries were recorded to anyone as a result of the incident.”