Fire Outbreak: N1.62bn Property Lost Between January And October In Lagos

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State government has said that N1.62 billion estimated value of property was lost between January 1 to October 29, 2023 due to fire outbreak in the state.

This was disclosed by the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, on Monday.

Advertisement

Also during the period under review, about N9.728 billion worth of property was saved, while 1,327 fire call and 154 Rescue calls were received by the agency.

According to Adeseye, this signifies an increase in fire outbreak.

She made this disclosure in commencement of the 2023 Fire Evacuation Drill in the state.

The 2023 Fire Evacuation Drill, which has the theme “Mitigating Fire Risk Through Fire Prevention,” aims to enlighten and raise awareness among the state’s government workforce about fire prevention and protection.

Advertisement

“It emphasizes the necessary actions in the event of a fire outbreak and other related emergencies. Participants will also gain insights into various types of basic firefighting equipment and methods for handling fire extinguishers. They will witness the effectiveness of these tools and understand why it’s crucial to have them installed in their homes and workplaces.

“Additionally, preventive measures, such as switching off and unplugging unused electrical appliances when leaving home for the office and vice versa, will be discussed,” Adeseye said in a statement.

“The significance of this Fire Safety/Prevention Exercise cannot be overstated, as the reduction in office fire outbreaks has been remarkable compared to experiences. In government establishments, where valuable documents and expensive infrastructure are in place, protecting them from fire outbreaks is paramount. In case a fire does occur, knowing the best and quickest ways to address it and prevent further damage is vital.”

She said this year’s exercise will focus on changing the misconception that the agency is more reactive (Firefighting) than proactive (Fire Prevention), as the best fire is the one prevented. It will also focus on highlighting the role of informative, educative, and enlightening radio programs in communicating the agency’s activities to the public.

“These programs, among others, showcase the efforts of the Lagos State Government in reducing fire outbreaks and related emergencies.

Advertisement

“This occasion will also serve as a platform for an aggressive campaign against attacks on firefighters and false alarms, bridging the gap between firefighters and the public.

“This is crucial for safeguarding significant government investments in public order and safety,” Adeseye stated.

The Lagos Fire Service boss noted that the Fire Evacuation Drill is an annual program that extends beyond Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“It is a grassroots fire prevention activity designed to expand the Fire Safety Net for the public, covering local governments, major markets, fuel depots/tanker terminals, sawmills, major motor parks, and public assemblies like religious worship centers and shopping malls,” she added.