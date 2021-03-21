Fire Razes Popular Gusau Market In Zamfara

30 SHARES Share Tweet

An ancient Tudun Wada market in Gusau, Zamfara State was razed by fire during the early hours of Sunday.

A resident in Gusau (who chose not to be named) told our correspondent that the fire started at about 3 am on Sunday and that a lot of shops in the market were affected by the fire including that of his mother.

He said some government officials later came to check the level of damage done.

“Gusau,Tudun wada market on fire.May Almighty God replenish all the loss.

‘Let’s see what the government will do,” he added.

A combined team of Zamfara Fire Service, Federal Fire Service, were said to have visited the scene to quench the fire.

A twitter user by the name name ’embee’ expressed solidarity with, “all business persons​ and the entire People of Zamfara state over the fire outbreak in Gusau- Tudun Wada Market today.”

The cause of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

