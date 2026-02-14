Fire Razes Shops At Singa Market In Kano

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A fresh fire outbreak on Saturday evening swept through the popular Singa Market in Kano metropolis, destroying goods worth millions of naira and causing panic among traders and residents.

Eyewitnesses said the blaze began at a large provision store before quickly spreading to other sections of the market, drawing crowds as smoke billowed across the area.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, said firefighters were immediately deployed to contain the situation.

“The fire outbreak started this evening at the Gidan Gashash area, and efforts are ongoing to put it out and prevent it from spreading further,” he said.

Abdullahi noted that poor access roads within the market and heavy human and vehicular movement were hindering the smooth movement of fire service vehicles.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of the time of filing this report.

The latest incident comes weeks after another fire on February 2 destroyed three major stores in the market, leading to heavy losses. During a sympathy visit, Governor Abba Yusuf donated ₦100 million to affected traders to cushion the impact of the disaster.