Fire Service Names 2Face Idibia National Ambassador

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) concluded the 2025 National Fire Safety Week on Friday with a call for Nigerians to abandon the “Not My Portion” mentality, which the Service says has hindered fire prevention efforts for decades.

Speaking at the closing ceremony in Abuja on behalf of the Comptroller-General, CG Samuel Olumode Adeyemi, the Deputy Comptroller-General, DCG Muazu Tambari, said the weeklong engagements showed that Nigerians are gradually embracing a more proactive safety culture.

“This week has reminded us that fire safety begins with each of us. To build a safer nation, we must overcome the deeply rooted ‘Not My Portion’ mentality that has limited our preventive culture for decades,” Tambari said.

The 2025 Fire Safety Week, themed “Building a Culture of Fire Safety Across Nigeria: Overcoming the ‘Not My Portion’ Mentality”, ran simultaneously across the 36 states and the FCT.

DCG Muazu Tambari With Former Board chairman, and Alhassan Yakmut former Board Chairman, Civil Defense, Immigration, Correctional Service and Fire Service.

According to the service, it’s the first time in Nigeria’s history that the event was held nationwide with uniform programming.

Advertisement

The Service had earlier set the tone for the programme with a virtual town hall meeting. Throughout the week, officers conducted sensitisation campaigns in schools, markets, motor parks, business districts and community hubs. Road shows, fire drills, demonstrations and safety lectures were held nationwide.

Tambari noted that the feedback was encouraging: “Nigerians are showing greater interest, heightened awareness, and a renewed commitment to safety. This progress is evidence that true change is possible when we engage collectively.”

He added that the Service will continue investing in technology, training and inter-agency collaboration to modernise its response systems.

He said, “Fire safety is evolving globally, and we must keep pace. Under the CG’s leadership, we remain committed to elevating the Federal Fire Service to higher levels of professionalism, responsiveness and public engagement.”

At the ceremony, there was a presentation of certificates to participants and recognition awards to individuals, institutions and partners who demonstrated significant commitment to fire safety compliance and national sensitisation efforts.

Advertisement

Tambari stressed that the recognition symbolised civic responsibility and national service.

“These awards are not just decorations; they represent partnership in saving lives,” he said

The FFS also acknowledged renowned musician and humanitarian Tuface Idibia, nominated as the National Fire Safety Ambassador.

“His influence gives him a unique ability to connect with millions. We are confident he will champion behavioural change and promote a culture of vigilance and prevention across Nigeria,” Tambari said.

Tambari thanked the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, partner agencies, civil society groups, corporate organisations and community leaders.

He praised FFS personnel nationwide, saying their dedication had made the 2025 edition “truly impactful”.

Advertisement

“As we close this year’s Fire Safety Week, let us replace carelessness with caution, denial with preparedness, and wishful thinking with deliberate action,” he said.

He then declared the 2025 National Fire Safety Week officially closed on behalf of the CG.

Earlier speaking, the organising committee chairman called for behavioural change.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the Organising Committee ACG Mohammed said the 2025 edition was designed to awaken Nigerians to their responsibility in fire prevention.

“For decades, Nigerians believed fire disasters only happened to others. But fire does not discriminate — it obeys the laws of science. We must replace wishful thinking with practical action,” he said.

He urged government institutions, builders, markets and households to embrace safety as a compulsory practice, not an optional one.

Mohammed added that this year’s programming, including lectures, nationwide school safety campaigns, risk assessments and public demonstrations, was the first of its kind in scope and execution.

He said, “This is the first time our officers across the federation are simultaneously conducting community drills and school enlightenment programmes. Safety is a collective responsibility.”

Delivering a goodwill message, the Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Dr Nkechi Eghito-Idehe, shared a firsthand account of a fire incident at the organisation’s warehouse on November 11.

She recalled receiving persistent calls during an official engagement, only to open her phone and see videos of her warehouse engulfed in flames.

“It was chaos. You could hear panic, neighbours shouting, and people running. It was terrifying,” she said.

She revealed that 48 hours later, twelve fire trucks, two water tankers and “loads and loads” of FFS personnel later, the fire was contained, though the building was lost and nobody died.

She emphasised that the intervention prevented a national communications crisis.

She said, “If not for their fast response, equipment worth millions of dollars would have been destroyed, crippling communication for farmers, military personnel and millions of Nigerians. The professionalism and sacrifice of the men and women of the Federal Fire Service saved us.”

Eghito-Idehe urged Nigerians to recognise that fire safety affects everyone, saying, “Fire safety is not the job of a few. It is everyone’s responsibility.”

She praised the FFS for nationwide drills and awareness campaigns and described their work as “deeply important” and thanked officers who “run into danger when others are running away.”

THE WHISTLER reported that on November 17, the CG earlier warned that the “Not My Portion” attitude remains one of the biggest obstacles to fire prevention in Nigeria.

He had said, “For decades, Nigerians believed fire disasters only happen to others. This mindset must change. Fire does not discriminate. We must replace wishful thinking with practical action.”

The CG also stated that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Interior Minister’s push for stronger national emergency preparedness.