Fire Service Officer Killed In Lagos Road Crash

A Federal Fire Service officer was killed on Wednesday in a tragic road crash along the Trade Fair–inward Abule-Ado service lane in Lagos, prompting renewed warnings against driving against traffic in the state.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), preliminary findings showed that the incident occurred after a commercial motorcyclist, riding at high speed and against the designated direction of traffic, struck the firefighter as he attempted to cross the expressway.

The impact created chaos, during which a Shacman truck loaded with sand was unable to brake in time, resulting in the fatal collision.

In a statement, LASTMA’s spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, said the agency’s officers deployed within the Trade Fair axis responded swiftly, sealing off the accident corridor to prevent further incidents and protect other motorists.

Officers also assisted in securing the area before the Onireke Police Division was notified. Police operatives arrived quickly to begin investigations and strengthen security around the scene.

The motorcyclist who caused the initial crash fled with his bike, while the truck driver, realising the severity of the situation, abandoned his vehicle and escaped.

Colleagues of the deceased firefighter from the Federal Fire Service evacuated his remains using an official ambulance from the Trade Fair complex.

LASTMA later handed over the impounded truck to law enforcement officials for a full investigation and legal follow-up.

General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength for them at this difficult time.

He also assured that LASTMA would support the family as they navigate the painful loss.

Bakare-Oki decried the persistent and dangerous practice of one-way driving in Lagos, stressing that it continues to cause avoidable deaths and severe emotional trauma. He issued a stern warning to motorists and commercial motorcyclists to desist from the practice.

He urged all road users to obey directional signs and adhere to approved speed limits, describing compliance as a vital civic responsibility that saves lives.