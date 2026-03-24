Firm Bows To Shippers’ Council Directive, Suspends Tariff Hike

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The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has suspended the implementation of its new tariff pending consultations with stakeholders in line with the directives of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

This is contained in a customer advisory with the title: “Temporary Suspension of New Tariff Implementation,” made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

The shipping line stated that the tariff regime in place before the recent increase would remain effective until further notice.

“We wish to inform our esteemed customers that the recently implemented tariff adjustment has been temporarily suspended, following a directive from the NSC.

“This suspension is pending the conclusion of the ongoing engagements and resolution with the regulator.

“Accordingly, the tariff regime applicable before the recent increase will remain in force until further notice, as mandated,” it said.

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The company further assured customers that updates would be communicated once a final decision was reached by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

“We remain fully committed to regulatory compliance, transparency, and protecting the interests of our customers.

“Further updates will be communicated promptly once a definitive position is issued by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

“We appreciate your understanding and continued cooperation,” it added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NSC on Monday mandated the MSC to suspend the implementation of its newly introduced shipping tariff.

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The Shipper Council Management had informed the shipping line to maintain the current tariff regime until a stakeholders’ meeting is convened to deliberate on the proposed charges and their implications for port users.

