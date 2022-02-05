Firm To Scale Up Food Investments In Ten States, Targets Over 2,000 Jobs

The country’s food sector is about to witness massive investments with the move by Viv Restaurant to open outlets across ten states in Nigeria.

The investments, according to the Managing Director of the Restaurant, Mrs. Viviane

Nkongho, will assist in reducing unemployment, create wealth for Nigerians, boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product and improve the well being of the people.

Nkongho said these on Saturday during the official opening of the restaurant outlet at Utako in the Federal Capital Territory.

The food and beverage industry is critical to every economy in the world, and Nigeria is no exception.

In recent years, the performance and contribution of the players in this industry to the Nigerian economy, has grown in value and relevance.

The World Trade Organisation ranks Nigeria as the largest food market in Africa, with significant investment in the local industry and a high level of imports.

The food and beverage sector is estimated. to contribute 22.5 per cent of the manufacturing industry value, and 4.6 per cent of the country’s GDP.

The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele had stated that Nigerians spent an average of 73 per cent of their income on food and beverages products.

In the last five years, more indigenous brands are coming up and expanding to meet the needs of the Nigerian consumers who prefer local flavours.

Spending on food In Nigeria, according to the National Bureau of Statistics is estimated at N22.7trn as of the end of 2019.

The NBS data showed that 56.65 per cent of the household expenditure in 2019 was spent on food, with the balance of about 43.35 spent on non-food items.

Experts say that the country’s growing population and urbanisation present opportunities for the industry as a whole.

Nkongho said that the idea of floating Viv Restaurant which is an addition to its list of businesses is based on the conviction that it will assist in reducing the high level of unemployment in the country.

Nigeria’s unemployment rate currently stands at about 33.3 per cent, which is the highest so far in the history of the country.

The Viv CEO said the outlet will also assist in creating an avenue for residents of the FCT to enjoy good and enticing African and continental dishes in a safe, conducive and attractive environment and at a very affordable price.

She said, “The idea of floating Viv Restaurant which is an addition to our list of businesses is because of the need to help reduce the high level of unemployment and create an avenue for residents of the federal capital territory to enjoy good and enticing African and continental dishes in a safe, conducive and attractive environment and at a very affordable price with a high level of excellence in all ramifications.

“To this end, we are targeting over 2,000 jobs to be created in Nigeria in the next two years. Similarly Viv Restaurant apart from promoting indigenous and other African food for the Nigerian people has put measures in place to replicate this in additional ten states across the country in the next two years.

“Today we are here to open the maiden 150 capacity Viv Restaurant in Big H Garden, Dan Suleiman Street, and Utako here in Nigeria.

“Viv Restaurant is starting its operation here in Nigeria with over 27 paid staff which by the special grace of God, have been taken off the labour market.

“It may also interest you that apart from satisfying our customers with good indigenous and intercontinental food. We also package Arabian Tea for sale to boost their body mechanism and metabolism. We promise not to disappoint Abuja residents as we progress.”