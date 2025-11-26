Firm Unveils Platform To Tackle Challenges In Digital Transactions

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A new online classified platform, Marketplace Naija, has been introduced in Nigeria with the aim of providing a more structured and reliable way for people to buy and sell goods and services digitally.

The platform aims to connect buyers and sellers across the country while addressing long-standing challenges in digital transactions, including difficulty verifying sellers and navigating unregulated online networks.

It also allows users to trade everyday items, property, vehicles, and services in a safer, more structured environment.

According to a statement issued by the platform’s spokesperson, Ifejika Somtochukwu, on Wednesday, the platform was created to address challenges Nigerians face when conducting online transactions, including difficulty verifying sellers, inconsistent communication, and exposure to fraudulent listings.

The statement read, “A new online classified platform, Marketplace Naija, has been introduced in Nigeria with the aim of providing a more structured and reliable way for people to buy and sell goods and services digitally.

“Marketplace Naija, a growing online classified ads platform, is drawing attention for its practical approach to connecting buyers and sellers across the country.

Advertisement

“The platform was created to address long-standing challenges Nigerians face when trying to buy or sell everyday items, property, vehicles or services through digital channels.

“Our focus has always been to make everyday trading simpler and safer for Nigerians. People shouldn’t have to struggle to find a buyer, verify a seller, or understand what they’re paying for,” the statement read.

The platform allows users to list items, property, vehicles, and services while providing verification tools and reporting mechanisms to flag suspicious activity.

It also incorporates feedback from local communities, aiming to support small traders, artisans, students, and business owners in reaching customers beyond their immediate locations.

Marketplace Naija said it is developing additional features to help users filter listings, communicate securely with sellers, and complete transactions with greater confidence.

Advertisement

The company said it is also exploring partnerships with local organizations focused on digital literacy and small business development.

The initiative reflects broader trends in Nigeria, where more people are turning to digital channels for everyday transactions, highlighting the need for safer, more reliable platforms.