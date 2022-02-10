FIRS Introduces Self-Service Stations To Increase Voluntary Tax Compliance

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has introduced self-service stations across its offices in the country to help taxpayers utilize its TaxPro Max solution.

TaxPro Max solution, an online platform, was introduced in June 2021 to automate the tax administration system of the FIRS.

The FIRS also believes that the online Tax Administration Solution will ease tax compliance and modernize tax administration in the country.

“The Federal Inland Revenue Service hereby notifies the taxpaying public of the introduction of ‘Self-Service Stations’ in all the FIRS Tax Offices nationwide to support taxpayers in utilizing the TaxPro Max solution,” the revenue authority tweeted on Thursday.

Over 30 million Nigerians who are generating taxable incomes are not paying tax, the Director-General of Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, had said last year.

Out of around 70 million Nigerians with taxable businesses, only 41 million were in the tax pool.

This has frustrated the implementation of the budget as the fiscal authorities are most times unable to meet up with their revenue targets, according to the Federal Government.

The FIRS said “To enhance voluntary tax compliance, the Stations will, among others, provide taxpayers the opportunity to carry out the following services online while in the Tax Office: Filing tax returns; Paying taxes; Applying for and validating TCCs; Generating receipts & credit notes.

“Furthermore, to make it more convenient for the taxpayers, the Self-Service Stations have designated officers readily available to assist taxpayers with any technical difficulty or concerns that may arise.”