First Abia Tertiary Sports Fiesta Kicks Off Nov 25

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The First Abia Tertiary Education Sports Fiesta 2025 is set to kick off on November 25th, bringing together 1,000 students from public and private tertiary institutions across the state.

Speaking to Journalists on Thursday during a press conference in her office, the commissioner for tertiary education, Prof. Uche Eme said that the four-day event will feature 26 different sporting activities, aiming to unite schools, promote extra-curricular activities, and harness the potential of young athletes.

“We call it sports fiesta because it is not going to be the traditional games competitions, where everybody is driving, working hard and trying to beat each other just to get medals.

“This is going to be like a festival, a festive activity to celebrate sports and sportsmen and also trying to identify talents,” she said.

The event is part of Governor Alex Otti’s initiative to promote youth development, holistic education, and sports in the state. Each participating school will receive ₦500,000 to prepare for the competition.

“His Excellency has gone further for us to extend this youth empowerment to tertiary education. For us, not only to identify, nurture but also to further extend to identify stars that will replace our existing stars,” said Sir Nwaobilor Ananaba, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER also reports that the fiesta will feature the unveiling of the “New Abia Pioneers Club,” a value-orientation platform promoting excellence, discipline, and alternatives to cultism and drug abuse. Governor Alex Otti will declare the event open on November 25th.