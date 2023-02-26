First APC National Chairman Akande Loses LG To PDP As Atiku Wins Osun

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has secured victory in 20 local government areas of Osun State while the All Progressives Congress(APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, won 10 councils out of 30 in the state.

PDP defeated APC in Ila Local Government Area of the state which is council of the first interim national chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande.

Akande, who is a former governor of Osun State, lost the LGA to PDP after APC polled 9,841 against Atiku’s 12,334 votes.

The presidential result which, was collated at the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) office on Sunday, was announced by the State Collation Officer, Professor Tolulope Ogunsola.

He announced that PDP polled total votes of 354, 366 while APC got 342,945.

The difference between the winner and loser is 11,421 votes.

Also, Labour Party(LP) candidate, Peter Obi garnered 23,283 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) scored 713 votes.

Atiku won in Obokun, Oriade, Atakumosa-East, Atakumosa-West, Ifelodun, Egbedore, Ilesa-East, Ilesa-West, Ifedayo, Odo-Otin and Ila.

Also, he won Boluwaduro, Irepodun, Orolu, Ede-North, Ede-South, Ife-South, Ife-North, Ola-Oluwa, and Ayedire local government council areas.

However, Tinubu won Boripe, Osogbo, Olorunda, Ife-Central, Iwo, Ayedade, Isokan, Ejigbo, Irewole and Ife-East.

She announced that Osun has total registered voters of 1,954,800. Out of this, 759,362 voters were accredited while total valid vote is 733,203.

She declared that invalid votes is 23,541 while the total votes cast is 756,774 .