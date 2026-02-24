First Lady Launches Initiative To Boost Menstrual Health

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has officially flagged off the “Flow with Confidence” menstrual hygiene initiative, aimed at promoting menstrual health.

Represented by the Wife of the Abia State Governor and State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Mrs Priscilla Chidimma Otti, the launch and distribution event took place on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre in Umuahia, Abia State.

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs Otti emphasised that the programme is designed to empower schoolgirls, particularly those in rural communities, by providing education on menstrual hygiene, building confidence, and upholding their dignity.

“It is unacceptable that our girls still face significant challenges during their menstrual cycle, often leading to absenteeism from school,” she said.

Mrs Otti highlighted that the Flow with Confidence initiative, implemented under the Renewed Hope Initiative, extends beyond Abia State to benefit girls across the federation. Under the programme, a total of 370,000 schoolgirls in rural communities will each receive a one-year supply of high-quality disposable sanitary pads. This includes an allocation of 10,000 packs per state.

“We choose disposable sanitary pads because it offers a safer hygiene option for women’s reproductive well- being,” she explained.

Addressing the students directly, the Abia First Lady encouraged them to study diligently, support one another, and refuse to let shame or stigma diminish their confidence.