Fish Out My Aide’s Killers, Deputy Senate President Tells Security Agencies

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate, has called for justice against the killers of his aide, Cyril Mudiagbe.

The legislative aide and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was reportedly killed by gunmen in his house located in the Decima area of Sapele, Delta State, at the weekend.

Omo-Agege, in a statement by his media adviser, Yomi Odunuga, called on security agencies to fish out Mudiagbe’s killers.

The Deputy Senate President described the deceased as a dedicated, committed staff and “grassroots loyalists who believe in the cause of a truly great Delta State,” adding that “he did his utmost best to contribute towards the realisation of that dream, working with other legislative aides in my office”.

He said, “I received, with shock and sadness, news of the brutal homicidal attack on Cyril, popularly known as Makanaki. Till the very end, Cyril was one of our grassroots loyalists who believe in the cause of a truly great Delta State and he did his utmost best to contribute towards the realisation of that dream, working with other legislative aides in my office.

“It is not only sad but very regrettable that audacious hoodlums can attack and murder such a young man with a promising future in his own home the way they murdered Cyril.

“As the news broke, It took me no time to call upon the police and our various security agencies to urgently begin to take all necessary actions towards unravelling this saddening mystery with the aim of bringing the evildoers to book.

“As we mourn over the untimely loss of our dear Cyril, I pray that God Almighty grant you the strength to bear this irreparable loss and hasten all efforts to bring his killers to justice.”

An investigation funded by the European Union (EU) in 2021 had shown that politicians and herders are the key actors fuelling conflict, cultism, violence and insecurity in the state.

The outcome of the investigation titled “Insecurity in Delta State: The Issues, Actors and Solutions” was carried out by Prof Sam Ogege of the Delta State University, Abraka and Dr Ebimboere Seiyefa of the Baze University Abuja.

The report said, “There was a general consensus that the most powerful of these actors are the political actors. This perception is as a result of their influence and control over state resources and institutions such as the security agencies and courts.

“Political actors have been complicit in instigating and sustaining insecurity, violence and conflict in Delta state. For example, respondents maintain that politicians and government officials have been known to sponsor and arm groups willing to serve as political thugs during periods of elections.

It added, “The herdsmen are the main actors and their backers are the police and the military.

“This is because they go about armed with sophisticated weapons while the locals are told not to defend themselves but report to the police.”