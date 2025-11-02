Five Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested In Enugu

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Five armed robbery suspects have been arrested in Enugu State.

According to a release by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, on Sunday, the operatives also recovered two firearms, seven ammunition of different calibres, and other exhibits during separate tactical operations carried out by police operatives across the state.

The breakdown showed that on 29th October 2025, operatives of the Distress Response Squad (DRS), while on stop-and-search duty along the Enugu–Abakaliki Road, intercepted a shuttle bus en route from Enugu to Abakaliki. Upon searching the occupants, one Odoh Joel (male, aged 25) was found in unlawful possession of a cut-to-size locally made single-barrel gun and was immediately arrested.

Ndukwe further stated that on 28th October 2025, operatives of the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad, acting on credible intelligence, stormed New Garriki by Ukwu-Achara, Enugu, and arrested one Orugbala Tochukwu (male, aged 26), and recovered a locally fabricated Beretta-like pistol loaded with one round of .9mm calibre ammunition was recovered from him.

He added that on 20th October 2025, police operatives, in collaboration with Neighbourhood Watch members, raided a black spot at Amechi-Awkunanaw, Enugu, where three suspects, Friday Obasi (35), Offiah Ndubuisi (39), and Onyebuchi Udenze (45), were arrested. He said six live cartridges were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Giwa, has reaffirmed the command’s commitment to sustaining the fight against criminals to ensure safety of residents of the state.

He requested the support of the residents through credible information, particularly during these ‘ember’ months and the forthcoming yuletide season.