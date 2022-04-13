Five Burnt In Anambra Road Crash

Two vehicles with their occupants were completely burnt on Wednesday in Anambra State.

It involved a Toyota Highlander with registration number BMR570BE and a Toyota Hiace bus, our correspondent gathered.

DRC Margaret B Onabe, acting sector public education officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State Command, confirmed the accident.

She said, “The bus driver was on speed, lost control, and rammed into the Highlander from behind; and both vehicles caught fire.

“Five persons, comprising two male adults and three female adults, were involved in the crash. They were burnt completely.”

The sector commander, FRSC, Anambra State, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, while commiserating with the families of the dead victims, warned motorists to ensure they keep to recommended speed limits.