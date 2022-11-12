Five Gunmen Killed In Anambra

Nigeria
By The Whistler
Anambra map

Five gunmen have been killed in Anambra State, the state police command said on Saturday.

According to a release by the state command’s public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the operations leading to their neutralisation were carried out by the military, police, among other security agencies.

The incident occurred at Umuona, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of the state. He said one grey Toyota Venza jeep with reg number KRD 344 BT was recovered from the suspects.

The statement said, “This followed a distress call at about 10:30am today 12/11/2022 along Afor market in Isuofia, where some hoodlums attacked a security checkpoint in the area.

“The Joint Forces from FOB, Aguata, responded swiftly, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and neutralized five of the armed men while others escaped with bullet wounds in a dark blue Lexus 470 jeep without a plate number.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng, while charging the operatives to sustain the tempo against the onslaught on criminal elements, ordered patrols be intensified and improved operational positioning to respond to distress calls in the state.

