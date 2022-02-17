Five Injured In Lagos Law School Fire Incident

Five persons were said to have been injured in the stampede that followed the fire incident at the Lagos Law School Campus on the Victoria Island.

It was gathered that an electrical spark started the fire on the first floor of the buildings in the school.

A student was said to have jumped down from the first floor while some reportedly ran out half naked out of fear.

However, the fire which was said to have started at around 10pm on Wednesday was eventually put out as the security guards at the school reportedly switched off the main electrical switch to the campus.

The fire was said to have been successfully put out before fire fighters and other responders arrived at the school.

The prompt response was said to have saved property from being destroyed by the fire but some cable were said to have been burnt by the incident.