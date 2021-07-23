Five New Things To Expect As BBNaija Begins Tomorrow

Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, is back as season six hits your screens on Saturday.

The programme promises to be filled with undiluted drama following the conclusion of the open call auditions in May 2021.

In an Instagram post made by @bigbronaija on Friday, it promises to make the new season an amazing one, and to also keep fans entertained all through the show.

“Time to rep your state. Which state do you think the #BBNaija Season 6 winner will hail from? We bring it to you hot tomorrow with the first Live Show at 19:00.”

Here are five things to know about the new season of BBNaija.

Double Launch Show:

Unlike previous seasons, BBNaija Season 6 will feature a special double launch show on Saturday, 24 July and Sunday, 25 July 2021. Both shows will air from 7pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family

Show To Run For 72 Days:

The show will run for 72 days as housemates compete for the grand prize. It will end on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as the host with his killer fashion sense and pidgin proverbs. As always, the fans can expect a ton of twists and several new gimmicks in the new season.

Winner To Get N90m:



Over the past five seasons, the winner’s prize has always been huge, but the pay-out for this season is even bigger than we have seen before.

The winner of this year’s edition will walk away with N90m worth of prizes. They’ll get N30m in cash and N60m worth of other gifts, including an SUV, a house, trips, and other goodies from sponsors.

Wider Access To Fans:



And for the first time ever, Big Brother Naija fans in the United Kingdom will have access to the live 24/7 show via the online streaming service, Showmax.

No SMS Voting:



Unlike previous seasons, there will be no SMS voting this season. Voting will be done only on the web and MyDStv and MYGOtv apps

The reality TV show will follow the lives of strangers as they interact and compete with each other to win the grand prize.