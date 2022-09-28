Five States Recorded 478 Cholera Cases In Seven Days, Says NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed the death of six people out of the 478 suspected cases of cholera recorded in four states within one week.

In the reporting month, 11 states recorded 1,677 suspected cases.

A breakdown of the states showed that Yobe had 853, Borno 333, Jigawa (247), Gombe (133), Borno (160), Ekiti (1), Gombe (3), Jigawa (4), Kaduna (14), Kano (171), Katsina (115), Kebbi (1), Plateau (11), Sokoto (12), Yobe (4) and Zamfara (11)

The states with suspected cases in the reporting week are Yobe (285), Jigawa (69), Gombe (69), Borno (47), and Adamawa (nine).

But Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, and Gombe states accounted for 98 percent of the 478 suspected cases.

The report showed that while there was a 58 percent increase in the number of new suspected cases, six deaths were recorded.

Also, while a total of 5,451 suspected cases, including 149 deaths were reported in 31 states since the beginning of the year, 1,677 suspected cases were reported in 11 states between August 1 and September 4, 2022.

The National multi-sectoral Cholera Technical Working Group said that it would continue to monitor response across states.