Five Years After Last Album, Rihanna Set To Drop New Song

After five years of absence on the global music stage, Rihanna has said she would be dropping a new album.

Fans have been anticipating to get a new song from Rihanna since the Grammy-nominated album “Anti” came out in 2016.

Grammy-nominated album ‘Anti’ was Rihanna’s eighth studio album which was released in 2016, and the album had since then seen incredible success.

In a video post on her official Instagram handle ‘badgalriri’ on Thursday, she said, “Grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle. #Anti#WomensHistoryMonth congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team.”

Replying to her post in the comments session, a fan asked her to “celebrate by releasing a song !!”

The “Diamonds” singer seemed open to the idea. She replied to the comment, writing “I think I should” and adding a “soon” emoji.

“Just 1 tho lol,” she followed up.

The Fenty CEO, had in January celebrated the five-year anniversary of Anti’s release with a series of posts which she shared on Instagram, including a video montage from some of her music visuals.