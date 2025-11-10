Flashback: 2017 Book Alleges Genocide Against Muslims In Southern Kaduna

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Southern Kaduna refers to the Southern Senatorial Zone of Kaduna State, a plural community in terms of ethnic population and religious affiliations. It consists of eight (8) Local Government Areas, namely: Jaba, Jama’a, Kachia, Kagarko, Kaura, Kauru, Sanga, and Zangon Kataf.

While Kaduna State as a whole has a Muslim majority, the southern part of the state is known for its Christian majority, with the Muslim population spread across local government areas.

A 105-page book on alleged genocide against Muslims in Southern Kaduna in the year 2011 is now the subject of discussion among Muslim scholars in Nigeria in light of the allegation of Christian genocide in the country. The book was first published in 2017 by the Southern Kaduna Muslim Ummah Development Association (SOKAMUDA).

Titled “An Account of the April 2011 Genocide in Southern Kaduna”, the book provides an account of the events leading to the 2011 post-election violence, which reportedly claimed over one thousand lives of Muslims in three days.

Vulnerable Muslim communities allegedly attacked by Christian youths included Zonkwa, Matsirga, Kafanchan, Kwoi and Gidan Maga, among others.

The book also documents previous alleged Muslim-targeted attacks in several parts of southern Kaduna – a predominantly Christian-dominated area of the state.

Advertisement

The 1981 Kasuwan Magani Crisis allegedly led to the death of over 100 Muslims, while 1,528 Muslims were killed during the 1992 Zangon Kataf Crisis. The 1987 Kafanchan Crisis also led to the killing of over 300 Muslims.

In a preface written by Alhaji Adamu Muhammad Kagarko (Marafan Kagarko), chairman of SOKAMUDA, he said the book “is an attempt to document the mass killings and massive displacement of people on a scale unprecedented in the recent history of Nigeria.”

The book is structured in eight chapters, each dealing with specific and factual information related to what happened before, during and after the April 2011 conflicts and what needs to be done in the future for an enduring but desirable peace in the Southern Kaduna area.

The 2011 post-election violence broke out following the April 2011 presidential elections in many parts of northern Nigeria. The book alleged that Christian political leaders in the state saw an “opportunity to further weaken the defenceless Southern Kaduna Muslims in the vulnerable communities.”

In Chapter One of the book, the authors state, “For the Muslim Ummah of Southern Kaduna State, the 2011 post-election violence represents the darkest days of sorrow and pain in its history that will continue to be remembered by generations yet unborn.

Advertisement

“Within a period of about 48 hours, there was premeditated mass murder and large-scale carnage hitherto unknown in the recent history of Nigeria. Hundreds were killed; thousands were permanently displaced; entrepreneurs were turned into beggars; house and farm owners were turned homeless and landless; and hundreds of wealthy livestock owners were dispossessed and placed out of culture.

“To worsen the state of affairs of the victims of the 2011 post-election violence, their plight, sorrow and agony were ignored by those charged with the responsibility of their affairs, namely, the governments at the local, state and federal levels. The international community was least responsive, as only a few humanitarian and relief organisations came to provide minimal succour.

“Doubly sad was the fact that the perpetrators remained shielded from the hands of law and had continued to fuel other violent conflicts.

Presently, while the Southern parts of Kaduna are today among the most insecure at a time that violent conflicts and criminality have continued to grow, the Muslim communities appear to be the most vulnerable, hapless, helpless and surviving at the mercy of erect wolves.

“The institutions have remained passive, inactive and often partisan and complicit, with security agents acting on ethnic and religious sentiments to torment and provoke the Muslim communities.”

The authors alleged that the 2011 killing of Muslims, when a Christian, the late Ibrahim Yakowa, was the governor of the state, “was premeditated, carefully planned, mobilised, well-organised, financed and executed against.”

The book claims that Muslim leaders in Southern Kaduna did everything to get the state government to organise a quick intervention to halt the killings.

Advertisement

“Sadly, the then administration of Governors Ibrahim Yakowa and President Goodluck Jonathan reacted with a lacklustre attitude, allowing mass killings and destruction of communities to last for over three days. When intervention came at last, the intention of the violence was achieved, which was to exterminate the major Muslim villages and towns in the targeted areas.”

The authors claim that many of the living victims of the alleged massacre were yet to be compensated or resettled as of 2017, when the book was written.