FLASHBACK: 2023: What Apostle Johnson Suleman Said About Igbo Presidency, Tinubu

The ruling All Progressive Congress, Peoples Democratic party, Labour party, among others have all chosen their presidential flag bearers for the 2023 Presidential election.

APC has Bola Tinubu from the South west, PDP is fielding Atiku Abubakar from the Northeast; Labour Party has Peter Obi from the Southeast, New Nigeria Peoples Party’s flagbearer is Rabiu Kwankwaso from the Northwest.

Each of the political parties have until 6.00 pm on June 17, 2022, to submit the names of their presidential candidates and their running mates.

However, the founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Benin, Apostle Johnson Suleman, had predicted an Igbo presidency come 2023.

He had said that it was possible if Igbos have no deal with the APC.

He added that Tinubu should forget the 2023 polls.

“(18) I see an Igbo Presidency in 2023 but they must not have any deal with present Government.

“(19) Tinubu should forget 2023,” the cleric stated in 50 prophecies he released during the church’s crossover service in December 31 2018.

On June 9, the cleric, apparently in support of an Igbo presidency, tweeted Peter Obi’s name in capital letter on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts.