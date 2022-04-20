FLASHBACK: ‘I Took N25m Loan…Felt Heavily Sorry For Myself’ — How Buhari Lamented High Cost Of APC Presidential Forms In 2014

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, announced that it will sell its 2023 presidential forms for N100 million naira.

Rising from a National Executive Council meeting that was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC said its expression of interest form would go for N30 million while the nomination form would be sold for N70m million.

Meanwhile, as a presidential aspirant in 2014, Buhari had lamented the high cost of the party’s 2015 presidential nomination form which was pegged at N27.5m.

Buhari, who described the price of the forms as high, said he procured a bank loan to be able to afford them.

“I felt heavily sorry for myself because I don’t want to go and ask somebody to pay for my nomination forms, because I always try to pay myself, at least for the nomination.

“N27 million is a big sum, thankfully I have personal relationship with the manager of my bank in Kaduna and early this morning, I put an early call (and) I told him that very soon the forms are coming, so, whether I am on red, or green or even black please honour it, otherwise I may lose the nomination,” he had said.

FLASHBACK: President Buhari in 2014 lamented the high cost of @OfficialAPCNg Nomination form for the 2015 general election pegged at N27.5m



🎥: Channels TV(Source) pic.twitter.com/xHTNIcNIF2 — The Whistler Nigeria (@TheWhistlerNG) April 20, 2022

It is worth noting that the new Electoral Act signed by President Buhari in February pegged the limit for presidential campaigns at 5 billion naira from the erstwhile 1 billion naira.