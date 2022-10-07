FLASHBACK: What Expelled APC Senator Said About Tinubu

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday announced the expulsion of Ishaku Elisha Abbo – its senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District in Adamawa State.

Abbo’s expulsion was ratified by the executive members of the APC in the Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa State, where the lawmaker hails from.

The notice of his expulsion was signed by thirteen members of the executive committee, including its public relations officer, treasurer, auditor, and women leader.

Abbo’s sin, according to the party, includes his criticism of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on national television against the provision in the APC Constitution.

THE WHISTLER recalls that during the interview aired on July 13 by AIT, the Adamawa Senator carpeted Tinubu for picking a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shetttima, as his vice-presidential running mate and pinning his decision on the ‘competence’ of the former Borno State governor.

He said, “It is insulting for Tinubu to say there is no competent Christian from the north to be his Vice President. It’s an insult and Tinubu needs to apologise to Christians

“How competent is Tinubu to be President? If you say my father is not competent, no Bishop is competent, no Christian Professor is competent? I think that is annoying.”

Tinubu, a two-time former governor from Nigeria’s South West region, was after emerging as the ruling party’s candidate required to pick a running mate from the North.

But following the criticism that trailed his choice of Shettima, Tinubu denied that his choice of a Muslim was a deliberate gambit to fetch the votes of Muslims who are touted as the majority religion in the North.

“Today, I announce my selection with pride because I have made it not based on religion or to please one community or the other. I made this choice because I believe this is the man who can help me bring the best governance to all Nigerians, period, regardless of their religious affiliation or considerations of ethnicity or region,” the APC candidate said in a personally signed statement.

Abbo’s expulsion from the APC came about two years after he crossed to the party from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).