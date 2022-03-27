Fleeing Robbers Shoot Four Motorcyclists Dead In Ibadan 

No fewer than four residents of Ladeowo area of Omi-Adio, Ibadan the Oyo State capital were reportedly shot dead by some armed robbers who invaded the area.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the hoodlums stormed the area on motorcycles at about 7pm on Friday

They reportedly raided PoS shops and robbed five operators successfully before some residents who were aware of the operation raised the alarm.

The robbers reportedly fled immediately and some of the residents and some commercial motorcyclists reportedly pursued them.

The armed robbers were said to have shot and killed for of the people while fleeing from being arrested by the crowd of people.

Some residents told journalists on Sunday that the robbers came purposely to target PoS agents and their operation was successful .

One of them said, ” We called the police immediately the armed rubbers came but they did not arrive until Saturday morning.

” The armed robbers shot and killed four among those who were chasing them.”

The Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, when contacted said investigation is ongoing, promising to supply adequate information on the incident later.

He said, “Investigation is ongoing, updates would be provided in due course, please.”