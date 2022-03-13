Fleeing Terrorists Kill Five Travellers In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command said a group of fleeing suspected terrorists have killed five travellers along the Yantumaki/ Danmusa road of the state.

Three persons were also injured during the incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Gambo Isah, the police had carried out operations in some locations housing terrorist’s in the state.

During the operations between Friday and Saturday, the police revealed, “some of the terrorists were killed and their camps burnt down”.

Some of the terrorists who fled in the process ran into a motorist and “…out of anger and frustration, they opened fire on the vehicle, leading to the accident,” Isah said.

According to reports, the vehicle had somersaulted several times before hitting a tree. Five victims were reportedly killed on the spot.

Isah, however, revealed that when the police was alerted, it visited the scene and evacuated the corpses and the three injured passengers.