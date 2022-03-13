Fleeing Terrorists Kill Five Travellers In Katsina

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson

The Katsina State Police Command said a group of fleeing suspected terrorists have killed five travellers along the Yantumaki/ Danmusa road of the state.

Three persons were also injured during the incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Gambo Isah, the police had carried out operations in some locations housing terrorist’s in the state.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

2023: ‘It’s Either Igbos Produce Next President Or Be Allowed To Exit Nigeria,’–Group Declares

During the operations between Friday and Saturday, the police revealed, “some of the terrorists were killed and their camps burnt down”.

Some of the terrorists who fled in the process ran into a motorist and “…out of anger and frustration, they opened fire on the vehicle, leading to the accident,” Isah said.

According to reports, the vehicle had somersaulted several times before hitting a tree. Five victims were reportedly killed on the spot.

Isah, however, revealed that when the police was alerted, it visited the scene and evacuated the corpses and the three injured passengers.

You might also like

Arrested General Overseer Planned To Use 54 Wraps Of Marijuana During Kenya Crusade…

Abba Kyari: No Conclusion Yet On Money Laundering Allegations – Malami Speaks

Police Rescue Widow Molested For Allegedly Killing Husband In Anambra

Enugu Police Command Investigates Alleged Molesting Of Female Police Officer By ACP

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.