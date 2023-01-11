Flight Operations Gradually Resumes In US After National Shut Down

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United States Federal Aviation Administration has directed flights across the country to resume after the airliners’ flight operations were halted nationwide early hours of the day due to a computer outage in the FAA.

Advertisement

The outage relates to the FAA’s normal traffic operation which monitors the movements of aircraft and gives directives to ground personnel communicating with pilots through radio.

When the incident occurred at the FAA, the aviation authority ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. so it could validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

Hours later, the FAA said the domestic flights can resume while it probes the cause of the incident.

“Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted.

“We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem,” FAA tweeted on Wednesday.