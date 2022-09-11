Flights Disruption Looms As Aviation Workers Begin Protest Monday

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Aviation workers have said that they will begin demonstration against unfavourable clauses in the Bills and Acts of aviation regulatory agencies.

The aviation workers to join the demonstration are the National Union of Air Transport Employees; Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria.

Also the Association of Nigerian Association Professionals; Amalgamated Unions of Public Corporations; Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers will take part in the demonstration.

The statement was jointly signed by Francis Akinjole (ATSSSAN), Abdul Razaq Saidu (ANAP), Sikiru Waheed (AUPCTRE), and Umoh Ofonime (NAAPE) , Ochema Aba (NUATE).

A copy of the directive seen by THE WHISTLER revealed the protest will begin Monday, September 12, 2022.

“All aviation workers nationwide are hereby directed to embark on peaceful rallies/public demonstrations at all airports in Nigeria to demand the expunging of obnoxious Essential Services clauses from the Bills/Acts of the aviation agencies,” the statement jointly signed by the union reads.

The statement directed the unions to make internal arrangements to ensure full compliance.

The government agencies accused are the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology and the Accident Investigation Bureau,

the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria.