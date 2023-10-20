Flood: Lagos Allays Residents Fears On Ogun River Banks

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has allayed the fears of residents along the Ogun-Osun river bank following reports of flooding experienced in Ajegunle and Kara areas.

Speaking during a press briefing in Ikeja on Friday, Wahab assured the residents of the state’s preparedness to contain any eventuality that may arise with the intensity of the flow of the runoff water from upland into Lagos.

It would be recalled that the state government on Wednesday, asked all residents of downstream Ogun River: Alagbole, Meiran, Maidan, Kara, Isheri-Olowora, Agiliti, Owode-Onirin, Owode- Elede, Agboyi I, Agboyi II, Ajegunle, Itowolo, Majidun, Ibeshe, Baiyeku, Maidan, Lekki-Ajah and the Lagos Lagoon, to relocate to avoid disaster.

The commissioner said it had become important that homeowners within these areas relocate immediately to higher grounds.

While sympathizing with affected residents, he noted that the government is capable of managing the flooding situation and its consequences.

Wahab stated that from the statistics issued by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, the total amount of rainfall recorded from January to October 15 of 2023 indicates that most of the expected rainfall in the area has fallen; likewise the volume of water released from January to October 15, 2023 is more than the average synthesized Annual Flow Volume of 1770Mcm against a Gross Storage of 2,274.0Mcm.

“For context on the severity of the issues, let me share with you the volumes of water flow through the Oyan Dam in the past few months; In July 2023, 418.9 million cubic meters of water was released; In August, that figure rose to 545.0 million cubic meters, September saw the release of 532.2 million cubic meters and as of October 15th, the flow has been averaging daily releases of 23.2 million cubic meters totaling 2,274Mcm,” he said.

The height of the Oyan Dam reservoir, Wahab said, has significantly dropped from 3.67m on the 6th October to 1.02m on the 14th October adding that this is in addition to 203.4mm of rainfall in July, 174.9mm in August, 362.6mm of rainfall in September and 170.8mm in October 2023.

According to him, as at the 15th of October, the peak of the expected rainfall in the month of October has already been experienced and the inflow from the upstream is reducing gradually saying this will eventually abate all issues of flooding that may be experienced in the upstream.

“We recognize the need for better collaboration with the management of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA) to manage the release of water from the dam more effectively.

“We must also strike a balance between the needs for water management and the safety of our communities; Our State, being low-lying, is at risk of coastal flooding; we are fully aware of this vulnerability and we are working diligently to adapt well to it,” he said.