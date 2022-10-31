FLOOD: WHO Donates Healthcare Kits To Kogi

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The World Health Organisation has donated ninety Inter-Agency Health Emergency kits to the Kogi State Government to help mitigate the effects of flood in the state.

Advertisement

While making the presentation at the Kogi State Ministry of Health on Monday in Lokoja, the Country Representative and Head of Mission of WHO, Walter Kazadi said the donation is to mitigate the effect of the flood on the affected Victims.

Represented by Dr Edwin Isiotu Edeh, National Consultant, Public Health and Environment, of WHO Nigeria, said the Organisation is so pleased with the level of Commitment shown by the State Government to the reduction of diseases arising from the flooding.

According to Kazadi each of the kits is expected to treat 10,000 population, amounting to900,000 persons affected by the recent flooding of the State.

He said items donated include materials for Pennsic hygiene, water sanitation, hygiene kits, Long Lasting Mosquito treated nets, and that the items were meant to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

The WHO Country Representative called for Social support in ensuring that the flood disaster is ameliorated in the State, appealing to the people to show empathy by contributing their quota to ease the hardship faced by the victims

Advertisement

Speaking after receiving the items, Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Zakari Usman, lamented that the flood has sacked 514 communities, 400,000, persons displaced, with 150,000 Children, and women affected, while 17 deaths were recorded in the nine affected LGAs in the state.

The Commissioner revealed that the number of health facilities has been submerged, rendered inaccessible, and disclosed that the victims require medical care and attention.

He commended WHO for the gesture and other partners who have been with the state since the outbreak of the flood.

“WHO has been with us all through the journey. When the flood started the first organisation I called is WHO. Despite the devastation which has hit the people, and the ecosystem destroyed, requires not just the state response, based on the situation report that has been developed in active participation with Who and other partners needs intervention from all and sundry.

“With this gesture, we have been reassured and strengthened, that no matter the disease, the state is going to mount an appropriate response, as the government is committed to providing succour to the people.

The Commissioner observed that despite the receding of the flood, it has left the State with several health implications that would linger for a long time to abate.

He noted that the State is presently grappling with the outbreak of diseases that hovers around cholera, typhoid, and other forms of illnesses, assuring that the state is adequately prepared for emergencies.