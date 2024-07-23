Flooding: NEMA Calls For Urgent Water Channelisation In Lagos Communities

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said there is an urgent need for proper channelisation of water in Makoko and Otumara communities in Lagos State, so as to protect residents’ lives and property.

Makoko and its surrounding areas are riverine communities with a high population density. This, NEMA said is making them particularly vulnerable to flooding during heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

This was as NEMA Lagos Territorial Office (LTO) conducted an assessment of the two communities. These communities have severely been affected by floods and erosion. The assessment was aimed at evaluating the extent and impact of the disaster in these areas on Lagos Mainland LGA.

“Due to the community’s large population, many people have been impacted by the persistent flooding. Additionally, environmental degradation was noted in some communities due to inadequate waste management,” the agency said on Tuesday.

“Other locations visited during the assessment included Ilaje, Otumara, and Ereduwa.”

Amid rising cases of flash floods, the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, last Thursday, urged residents to avoid activities that can hinder the free flow of water.

Advertisement

While noting that global warming is real, Wahab stated that Lagos is vulnerable, adding that the rising sea level threatens its very foundation.

According to him, the state needs robust flood defences, calling for a collective commitment to sustainable environmental practices.

“Closer to home, here in Lagos, we stand at a crossroad. We are a vibrant city, a center of commerce and culture. But we are also vulnerable. The rising sea level threatens our very foundation,” the commissioner said.

“Now is the time to act. We need robust flood defenses, and a collective commitment to sustainable environmental practices. We must protect our infrastructure, our homes, and most importantly, our people.

“Global warming is real. Ensure you keep your environment clean at all times and do not engage in any activity that can hinder the free flow of water.”