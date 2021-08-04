Floods Wash Away Six Federal Roads In Bauchi

The Bauchi office of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) says no fewer than six federal roads were recently affected by floods in different parts of the state.

Mr Nanpan Joroh, the Road Maintenance Engineer in charge of the agency, disclosed this in Bauchi on Wednesday.

He said the affected roads included, the 88 km Bauchi-Ningi, where some parts of Mulka bridge were washed away by torrential rainfall that lasted several hours.

Joroh noted that the agency was presently working, in collaboration with the state government, to provide a palliative on the affected bridge.

He added that a culvert in Nabordo village, on the 48km road to Bauchi, in Toro Local Government Area was also washed away by floods, but it had been repaired.

Other roads affected by the flood, he added, were the 42km Bauchi-Dass-Tafawa Balewa road, the 103km Bara road along Bauchi-Gombe, the 61km Bauchi to Darazo road, the 31km Yana-Azare road in Shira Local Government Area, and the Misau to Azare road.

He said that the damaged portions of the roads were being filled with boulders to make them passable.

“Although, out of the affected roads it is only the Bauchi-Ningi road that remained impassable for now, the remaining ones are fully being utilised by commuters”.

Joroh commended the efforts of Gov. Bala Mohammed in supporting the agency for immediate provision of palliatives, saying that the agency was working round the clock to fix the affected roads and bridges, to ensure safety of commuters plying the road.

“We commend residents of the affected communities for their efforts in giving us information concerning these developments” he added.

Joroh who attributed the unfortunate incidences of collapsed bridges and damaged roads to natural causes, assured that a permanent solution would soon be provided.