Food Inflation Slows To 8.89% As Prices Of Staples Fall

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate edged down marginally to 15.10 per cent in January 2026, from 15.15 per cent in December 2025, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

The decline comes amid earlier projections by analysts that inflation could rise to 19 per cent in January.

The NBS noted that January’s headline inflation was 0.05 percentage points lower than December’s.

On a year-on-year basis, the January headline inflation rate of 15.10 per cent was 12.51 percentage points lower than the 27.61 per cent recorded in January 2025. Month-on-month, inflation fell by 2.88 per cent, compared to a 0.54 per cent increase in December, indicating that the average price level declined during the month.

The NBS report stated, “In January 2026, the Headline inflation rate eased to 15.10 per cent, down from 15.15 per cent in December 2025. The Consumer Price Index declined to 127.4, reflecting a 3.8-point decrease from the preceding month.”

The bureau also reported that the twelve-month average change in CPI ending January 2026 was 21.97 per cent, up from 17.59 per cent recorded in January 2025.

The report stated that urban inflation at 15.36 per cent year-on-year in January 2026,was sharply lower than 29.45 per cent in January 2025, while rural inflation stood at 14.44 per cent, down from 25.04 per cent a year earlier.

Month-on-month, urban and rural areas recorded declines of 2.72 per cent and 3.29 per cent, respectively.

Food inflation slowed significantly to 8.89 per cent year-on-year, compared with 29.63 per cent in January 2025, while month-on-month, food prices fell 6.02 per cent.

The NBS attributed the decline to lower prices for items including water yams, eggs, green peas, groundnut oil, soya beans, palm oil, maize grains, guinea corn, beans, beef, and cassava.

At the state level, Benue recorded the highest headline inflation at 22.48 per cent, followed by Kogi (20.98 per cent) and the Federal Capital Territory (19.25 per cent).

The lowest rates were recorded in Ebonyi (8.72 per cent), Katsina (8.94 per cent), and Imo (10.61 per cent).

For food inflation, Kogi led with 19.84 per cent, followed by Benue (18.38 per cent) and Adamawa (17.29 per cent), while the slowest rises were seen in Ebonyi, Abia, and Imo.