Food Most Expensive In Kogi, Kwara, Ondo As NBS Releases Inflation Report

Kogi and Kwara are leading as the top states where food is most expensive in Nigeria, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday.

The country’s economic outlook has witnessed harsh realities that have pushed the cost of living to an unprecedented level.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the April headline inflation rose to an all-time high of 33.69 per cent, following a surge in food inflation by 40.53 per cent.

Analysis of the data by THE WHISTLER showed that the inflationary pressure on states was not uniform in the period under review.

This means that the state with the most expensive cost of living in April 2024, was not the state with the highest increase in the prices of goods and services.

The NBS report sheds light on the top 10 most expensive states in January 2024, highlighting the varying economic realities across the country.

Kogi retains its title as the most expensive state, with an all-items inflation rate of 40.84 per cent, against food inflation which stood at 48.62 per cent.

Kwara food inflation upscaled to the second place against the third spot it recorded in the preceding month to a record of 46.73 per cent.

Subsequently, all-items inflation in the state dropped to 37.52 per cent.

The battle for supremacy continued as Ondo, Osun and Akwa-Ibom food inflation stood at 45.87, 45.62 and 45.09 per cent respectively. While all-items inflation for the states were 38.12, 37.17 and 36.03 per cent.

However, it was no different in Edo State, as the cost of foods and services was pushed higher as a result of a 44.59 per cent food inflation and 32.72 per cent on all items inflation.

Abia and Rivers wrestle with rising all-items inflation rates exceeding 35 per cent driven largely by food price hikes against an average of 44.53 per cent on food inflation.

Oyo experienced a significant jump to 43.53 per cent in food inflation while Ebonyi state joined the list with inflation rates exceeding 39.18 per cent.

Known for its former dominance in the most expensive state, the report noted that Lagos state had the highest surge in the price of food and all items inflation by 4.74 and 4.52 per cent respectively.