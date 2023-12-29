Football Fans Celebrate Africa Football King Osimhen At 25

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Football fans have taken to social media to celebrate Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen on his 25th birthday on Friday.

Osimhen was born on December 29, 1998 in Lagos and he is celebrating his birthday today.

The Napoli forward has enjoyed a glorious outing in his month of birth. The month started on a historic note for him when he was named African player of the year on December 5.

He also scored his first Champions League goal of the season on December 12 against Braga.

He also signed a new two-year contract extension at Napoli worth €10m per season after tax.

The celebrant took to Instagram to give glory to God on his special day.

Osimhen wrote: “God Is The Greatest Happy Birthday To Me”

Football fans have sent their wishes to the new African football king on social media.

Buchi Laba wrote on X: “Happy 25th Birthday Victor Osimhen. The chosen one. Blessings on top Blessings.”

Omotayo of Lagos wrote on X: “Happy birthday Victor Osimhen aka Oba new generation, may God perfect all your shortcomings and grant you long life in good health and wealth, keep making Nigeria and Nigerians proud”.

Obi Uchendu wrote: Some people come into your life to teach you lessons. Victor is who God sent to teach me a-lot about humility and being selfless. A world-class player dedicated fourbdays of his time and life to host a stranger, Osimhen is my football GOAT. Happy Birthday Victor Osimhen”.

Sports Dokita wrote on X: “Happy Birthday to my G.O.A.T Victor Osimhen. You’re an inspiration, bro, wishing you greater heights, do have a blessed day”.

OGB Recent wrote on X: “Happy Birthday, Victor Osimhen, pls come and rescue Chelsea soon”.

Emeka Darlington wrote on Facebook: “Happy Birthday Victor Osimhen, King Of Africa 1, may your days be long and prosperous in Jesus Name Amen”.

Alloy Chukwuemeka wrote on Facebook: “A special Happy birthday to Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen. Talented and committed player, Africa footballer of the year. Congratulations and best wishes”.

Osimhen is expected to lead the Super Eagles squad to the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.