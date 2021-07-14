Football World Shocked Over Barcelona’s Planned Swap Of Griezmann For Saul

Football world is shocked over reports that Barcelona are in advanced talks with Atletico Madrid for a swap deal involving Antoinn Griezmann and Saul Niguez.

Barcelona need to reduce its wage bill by almost €200m in order to register Lionel Messi and register new players like Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, and Emerson Royal ahead of next season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, 26-year-old Saul who is reportedly on the verge of leaving Wanda Metropolitano Stadium will replace Griezmann that was signed from his former side two years ago for €120m.

Liverpool have reportedly made an offer of €40m for the Spanish midfielder which Atleti rejected.

The report said the deal between FCB and Atletico “would not be easy” but both clubs “have been studying it for a long time.”

Barcelona are also requesting for a cash plus the midfielder, but the clubs may agree on a deal.

Last season, the Catalan club sold Luis Suarez to Athletico for a meagre fee of €6m after six years at Camp Nou.

The club said the 34-year-old was too old to remain.

The football world may have expected Griezmann to exit especially with the signing of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Ansu Faanti who will return next season.

But fans on microblogging site, Twitter, have expressed surprise that Griezmann, who cost €120m, will leave a club that have a debt of over €1bn on a swap deal.

@Kevin_teya said, “Barcelona swapping Griezmann for Saul is another crazy move after letting Suarez leave for free. If Atletico Madrid can get the old Griezzman then they will surely finish above Barcelona in the league next season.”

“Griezmann ( plus Suarez) for Saul. Sounds like a horrible deal on the surface, but it’s exactly what Barça needs to do. Clean up the salary structure while adding a super reliable player that is basically a Sergi Roberto on steroids positionally. Laporta has to work dark magic,” said @XavsFutbol.

@griezmannility said, “Looks like Griezmann is very much returning back to Atletico. I am devastated. I really hoped that his transfer to Barcelona would have worked out.

“Last year we were able to see a nice connection with Griezmann and Messi. He was decisive in the Copa Del Rey and won the trophy.”

“If Pjanic, Umtiti and Coutinho were to leave, Barça wouldn’t have to sell Griezmann. But it’s what it is,” @sujoy_pritam noted.

@SiempreFrenkie explained that “They didn’t have to tell him twice: Griezmann knew it wasn’t possible to stay at Barcelona due to the economic situation. He respected that. While certain players have refused to leave Barcelona for years..

@ffsjackkk said, “signed Griezmann for 120 mill and paid him 800k per week only to win a Copa Del Rey and now he’s joining Atletico Madrid back in exchange for a player that was already on the verge of leaving the club.

“It hurts man. Griezmann leaving before umtiti, Dembele, Lenglet and Roberto is one of the biggest crimes in Barça history. Fuck everyone who’s involved in this. We will miss you Griezzy,” said @Henook_.

