For 6th Time, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named Most Powerful Women In The World

Nigeria’s former minister of finance and current Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been named as one of the Forbes ’s World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2022.

Forbes is an American business magazine owned by Integrated Whale Media Investments and the Forbes family with particular focus on business, technology, communications, science, politics, and law.

Forbes wrote that “the World Trade Organization head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (No. 91) continue to play a crucial role in providing financial assistance and promoting global trade as the threat of a global recession rises.”

Recall that Okonjo-Iweala was recognized by another media platform, Time magazine as one of the world’s most influential people in 2021.

Reacting, Okonjo-iweala tweeted that she was excited by the accolades she had received in her career.

“An honor and a privilege to be part of this list of a very distinguished group of women for the 6th time in my career! Congratulations to my other sisters. Let’s continue to show that good governance, good public policy and a people-centered approach to work matters,” she tweeted.