For Failing To Help Him Win Election, Abia Gov Sacks All Advisers, Assistants, Others

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has sacked all his special advisers and assistants for allegedly failing to secure sufficient votes from their political wards to guarantee his victory during the February 25 senatorial election in the state.

Ikpeazu, who was seeking to replace Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe as the Senator for Abia South in the 10th Senate, lost to the lawmaker who has held the office since 2007.

A source close to the governor told THE WHISTLER that Ikpeazu was irked by the poor support he received from his special advisers and assistants toward his senatorial bid, hence their sacking.

Ikpeazu had come a distant third position with 28,422 votes while Abaribe polled 49,903 votes to emerge winner. The candidate of the Labour Party, Chinedu Onyeizu, arrived second place with 43, 903 votes.

Ikpeazu’s preferred candidate also lost the state’s governorship election that was held on March 18.

The source told our correspondent that the governor was disappointed in his aides for their performance at the polls and believes he could no longer work with people who did not share his vision.

In a statement released to the press on Thursday, Chris Ezem, the Secretary to Abia State Government, confirmed the development but failed to give reasons for their dismissal.

Ezem said, “The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has approved the immediate dissolution of all Political appointees in the State.

“Those affected include; Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants, Special Advisers and Technical Officers.

“The Governor further directs the State Accountant General to ensure immediate payment of March,2023 stipends to all the appointees.

“The Governor thanked them for their contributions and services to the State and wish them well in their future endeavors.”

Ikpeazu will be handing over to his successor, Dr Alex Otti who won the Abia governorship election, on May 29, 2023.