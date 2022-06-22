For Her Giant Strides In Pension Industry, PenCom DG, Umar Named Best Africa Public Sector Magazine CEO

For her sterling contributions to the development of the Nigerian pension industry, the Director-General of the National Pension Commission, Aisha Dahir-Umar, has emerged Africa Public Sector Magazine’s “Chief Executive Officer of the Week” for the Month June 20th to 26th.

The highly-rated CEO of the week is a weekly accreditation of top performing CEOs of public institutions in Africa.

It recognises their contributions and achievements in various sectors of the economy.

The magazine described Dahir as an exceptional woman who has over the years brought growth to the pension industry in Nigeria.

It said under her watch, Pencom has implemented series of reforms to reposition the pension industry thereby boosting the value of Nigeria’s Pension Fund Assets.

The PenCom DG, it added, has also brought a positive turnaround to the pension industry in Nigeria by increasing, repositioning and rebranding the Pension Commission.

Under her watch, the Commission brought the informal sector into the Contributory Pension Scheme and launched the Micro Pension Plan (MPP) in March 2019. The MPP is a financial arrangement for pension services for self-employed persons and persons working in organisations with less than three employees.

Also, the Multi-fund structure for retirement savings accounts was implemented to align a contributor’s risk tolerance or appetite with his or her investment return expectations, based on work life cycle.

In addition, the commission each year conducts verification and enrolment exercise to obtain data and determine the accrued rights of federal government employees of the Treasury Funded MDA’s who would retire the following year.

“Mrs Dahir is a go getter, a wonderful leader with great intellect and transparent in her term as the Director General of the Pension Commission.

“She has successfully made the agency a benchmark for success and a reference point, increased Return on Investment and attract more investors to invest in pension portfolios, amongst others,” it added.