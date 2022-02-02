For His Sterling Contributions To National Development, FUT Minna Honours Kyari With Doctorate Degree

The Federal University of Technology Minna on Wednesday conferred it’s Honorary Doctorate Degree on the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroluem Company Ltd, Mele Kyari.

The conferment of the degree was done by the Vice Chancellor of the prestigious institution, Prof Abdullahi Bala.

The institution said that the award was in recognition of the sterling contributions of the NNPC GMD to national development.

The award recognizes the achievements of Nigerians that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their organisation and the economy.

Since Kyari’s appointment as the 19th Group Managing Director of the NNPC in July 2019, the industry has recorded outstanding achievements.

For instance, Kyari has successfully secured federation entitlements from production/fiscal

arrangements and resolution of various disputes on Petroluem Sharing Contracts.

Kyari has also been able to champion the Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence under his TAPE Agenda, with the successful management of Direct Sales and Direct Purchase arrangement of petroleum products to ensure energy security.

The guiding principle of Kyari in managing the Corporation, has been the TAPE Agenda and this has been instrumental in the publication of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 financial statements of the Company to the public to show transparency.

The conferment of the award to Kyari serves as a recognition from the academia of his formidable

leadership and the contribution he has made to the betterment of the energy sector on the

African continent.

Kyari has also been responsible for turning around the fortunes of the NNPC from 37 years of losses into making its first profit in the 2020 financial period.

Under Kyari’s watch at the NNPC, the company declared a Profit After Tax of N287bn in 2020 after losses were reduced from N803bn in 2018 to N1.7bn in 2019. This is unprecedented in the history of the NNPC.

In the last two years, Kyari has spearheaded the automation of the NNPC’s processes and systems; reduced its costs of operations and reposition the Company to the path where it will deliver value to Nigerians, in line with his management vision.

He was also instrumental in the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act which has placed huge responsibility on the NNPC to do things differently and be much more accountable to its shareholders, the over 200 million Nigerians.

Kyari has continue to seamlessly transform the operations of the NNPC, including deepening domestic gas utilization, rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries and public disclosure of NNPC accounts, the first in NNPC’s 44 years of existence.

In his citation at the convocation, the institution said the honor was in recognition of his unrivaled success in boosting Nigeria’s crude oil reserves to 40 billion barrels and boosting oil and gas production.

Kyari was also honored for being a model servant-leader whose actions inspire, motivate and empower others to be the best.

He was also described as a round peg in a round hole whose professional touch in the industry impacted the entire value chain of the oil and gas industry.

